BGI VIDEO: Kareem, Book, Finke, Ogundeji At Michigan Week Press Conferences

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Several Notre Dame players spoke to the media yesterday. They were defensive end Khalid Kareem, quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Chris Finke and defensive end Ade Ogundeji.

Khalid Kareem


Ian Book


Chris Finke


Ade Ogundeji


