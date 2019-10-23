Several Notre Dame players spoke to the media yesterday. They were defensive end Khalid Kareem , quarterback Ian Book , wide receiver Chris Finke and defensive end Ade Ogundeji .

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.