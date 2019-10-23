BlueAndGold

Notre Dame Vs. Michigan: On Paper
Michigan Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense
The Wolverines’ problems this season on offense have been well-documented. This Michigan unit has drastically underachieved, even with outmanned opponents such as Middle Tennessee, Army and Rutgers already conquered.
Working against an undersized front seven from Army, Michigan managed only 108 rushing yards, and in the following game the Wolverines recorded 40 rushing yards — with a long run of nine yards — in a 35-14 defeat at Wisconsin.
During their 4-1 start that included a 10-3 slugfest versus Iowa that had a 1950s look on offense, the Wolverines averaged just 128.4 yards per game on the ground to rank 102nd nationally. That improved to 154.0 and 80th the past two weeks in the 42-25 win versus Illinois and last week’s 28-21 defeat at No. 7 Penn State.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news