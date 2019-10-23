BlueAndGold

The Wolverines’ problems this season on offense have been well-documented. This Michigan unit has drastically underachieved, even with outmanned opponents such as Middle Tennessee, Army and Rutgers already conquered.



Working against an undersized front seven from Army, Michigan managed only 108 rushing yards, and in the following game the Wolverines recorded 40 rushing yards — with a long run of nine yards — in a 35-14 defeat at Wisconsin.