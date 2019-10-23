News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 08:14:41 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: The Other Sideline - Michigan

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

Blue and Gold Illustrated football analyst Vince DeDario talks with Chris Balas of The Wolverine about Michigan and what Notre Dame can expect as they travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday night's contest in the Big House.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}