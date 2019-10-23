PODCAST: The Other Sideline - Michigan
Blue and Gold Illustrated football analyst Vince DeDario talks with Chris Balas of The Wolverine about Michigan and what Notre Dame can expect as they travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday night's contest in the Big House.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.