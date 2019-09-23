WATCH: Get To Know Notre Dame CB Commit Caleb Offord
Blue & Gold Illustrated recently met with Southaven (Miss.) High cornerback Caleb Offord to get to know him better and hear why he committed to the Fighting Irish.
Check out the full interview below!
