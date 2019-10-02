Southaven (Miss.) defensive back Caleb Offord announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on July 4th, and the 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star recruit is keeping in consistent communication with the ND staff.

He talks with Notre Dame, mainly safeties coach Terry Joseph, at least one a week, including every Friday, as the staff wishes Offord good luck on his high school game.

"He talks about things are going for their season and catch up on a lot of things," Offord said of Joseph. "He tells me how much he looks forward to me coming up there and making an impact. He's ready for me to get there, and I am too."

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60