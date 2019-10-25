Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns wide receiver Jay Brunelle committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back in June, and the 6-foot-2, 200-pound reports that all is well with his pledge. "Nothing has changed since my commitment," Brunelle said. "I'm sticking with it." Before committing to Notre Dame, Brunelle, who ranks as the No. 8 recruit in Massachusetts for the 2020 class, held offers from Boston College, Michigan, UCLA, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and others.

Jay Brunelle is locked in to see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play in November. (Rivals.com)

He's heard from other college coaches here and there since his pledge to the Irish. "Some schools have reached out to see if I was still willing to be recruited, but I'm good with Notre Dame," Brunelle noted. Having his commitment out of the way has allowed Brunelle to focus on having a stellar senior season. "I'm focused on the goal of winning a state championship," he said. "To have the individual aspect out of the way, being focused on the team goals is definitely a nice relief." From an individual and team outlook, Brunelle's year is going well. Saint Johns started the season 0-2 but have won four straight contests, and Brunelle has been a big play with 26 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns.

"We're getting better every week as a team," said Brunelle. "There's a lot of talent around here and the games have been really competitive. It's been fun so far."

Brunelle will graduate in December and enroll early at Notre Dame. He's working hard to improve his game before he gets to South Bend. "Being quicker in and out of my routes -- really just focusing on everything I've been told in camps I've been to," Brunelle said. "I've absorbed a lot of knowledge. I'm trying to improve on the little things to become more of a complete player."