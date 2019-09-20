WR Commit Jay Brunelle Likes What He Sees From Notre Dame
Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns wide receiver Jay Brunelle saw his recruitment get very busy in June. He landed new offers from Notre Dame and UCLA, and Michigan hosted him for an official visit.
His recruitment came down to those three schools, an Brunelle picked the Fighting Irish and hasn't looked back.
"Everything is solid -- 100 percent with Notre Dame," Brunelle said. "It has been for a while. It's just really nice to know where I'm going and focus on that and my high school season."
Notre Dame started off the season with a pair of comfortable victories and sits at No. 7 in the Associated Press poll.
"I think they've looked really good," Brunelle said of the Irish. "I think Louisville was a tougher team than people think, especially with the new offense. This team has a lot of chemistry and will gel together."
Notre Dame's passing attack took off in game No. 2. Notre Dame's quarterbacks threw for 434 yards and six touchdowns against New Mexico. Brunelle likes what he sees from the Irish wide receiver corps, especially what they do without the football in their hands.
"I see a lot of flexibility between everyone," the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder said. "I was really watching their blocking from their receivers, and they're going 100 percent every time. We run the ball a lot and that's a big part of the game. Receivers are not just pass catchers; you need to block too."
Brunelle will look to bring versatility to Chip Long's offense as well.
"They like me because of how flexible I can be outside or in the slot," Brunelle noted.
Notre Dame's 2020 class is nearly finished, so Brunelle is working on an 2022 linebacker prospect from the Northeast.
"Locally, I'm working on Tyler Martin. I know he doesn't have an offer from Notre Dame yet, but I think he's going to be one of the biggest prospects out there. I'm trying to get him to experience what I experienced."
Brunelle was at Notre Dame for Irish Invasion in June, but he actually has yet to set an official visit to get back to South Bend.
"I'm trying to figure out my official. I'm hoping to get there for the USC game, but if not, we'll figure something out," he said.
Brunelle, who ranks as the No. 8 recruit in the state of Massachusetts, will enroll early at Notre Dame.
