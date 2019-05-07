Learn what Mills' commitment to the Fighting Irish means for Notre Dame and its 2020 class in the stories from Blue & Gold Illustrated below.

Mills, who is ranked as the nation's No. 10 strongside defensive end, held well over 20 scholarship offers, and ultimately picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Notre Dame added another big time addition to its 2020 class with Lake Forest (Ill.) defensive end Rylie Mills announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Monday night.

How did Mills' commitment come together? Football Analyst Bryan Driskell runs through what you need to know.

Adding 6-5, 270-pound defensive end Rylie Mills has been a priority target for Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for over a year, so adding him to the class is a huge victory for Elston and the Irish defensive staff.

With the commitment of Mills, what's next for Notre Dame in their pursuit of more players along the front seven? Driskell breaks down the recruits and where they stand in their respective recruitments.

What does Mills' commitment mean from a national recruiting rankings standpoint? Recruiting Insider EJ Holland has the story.

What other schools offered Mills? Where were his junior season stats? Who else is committed to Notre Dame? Read that in more in Recruiting Insider Mike Singer's commitment profile story.

