Commit Recap: DE Rylie Mills To Notre Dame
Notre Dame added another big time addition to its 2020 class with Lake Forest (Ill.) defensive end Rylie Mills announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Monday night.
Mills, who is ranked as the nation's No. 10 strongside defensive end, held well over 20 scholarship offers, and ultimately picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Learn what Mills' commitment to the Fighting Irish means for Notre Dame and its 2020 class in the stories from Blue & Gold Illustrated below.
How did Mills' commitment come together? Football Analyst Bryan Driskell runs through what you need to know.
Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Commits To Notre Dame
Adding 6-5, 270-pound defensive end Rylie Mills has been a priority target for Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for over a year, so adding him to the class is a huge victory for Elston and the Irish defensive staff.
Class Impact: DE Rylie Mills To Notre Dame
With the commitment of Mills, what's next for Notre Dame in their pursuit of more players along the front seven? Driskell breaks down the recruits and where they stand in their respective recruitments.
What's Next: Notre Dame Front Seven Recruiting
What does Mills' commitment mean from a national recruiting rankings standpoint? Recruiting Insider EJ Holland has the story.
Notre Dame Moves Into Top 10 In National Recruiting Rankings
What other schools offered Mills? Where were his junior season stats? Who else is committed to Notre Dame? Read that in more in Recruiting Insider Mike Singer's commitment profile story.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
I am 100% committed!!! 🍀🍀🍀 @SWiltfong247 @EDGYTIM @eftfootacademy4 @CoachMikeElston @NDFootball @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/xYWmOypbuO— Rylie Mills #99 DE LFHS (@ryliemillss) May 6, 2019
It’s a beautiful day to be Irish!!— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) May 6, 2019
Defensive Line looking!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼
Need one more piece to the 🧩!!!#boomboompow
☘️🏈 https://t.co/JCVU6EBfFx pic.twitter.com/CM08yFz3CX— Aidan Ikaika Keanaaina KAY-AW-NAH-EYE-NAH (@AidanAkfootball) May 6, 2019
Congrats brother!!!☘️ https://t.co/sBwI7ntYQz— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) May 6, 2019
LETSSS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO MY GUY LETS GET IT!!!! https://t.co/jvicbvYtik— Kapron Lewis-Moore (@KLM_89) May 6, 2019
#NotreDame has now landed a commitment from 7 position players from the United States in the 2020 class.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) May 7, 2019
According to Rivals all 7 of those players are four-star players and 5 of them are Rivals250 players.
Rylie Mills becomes the 8th four-star D-lineman to sign with/commit to #NotreDame in the last two years and ND isn't done yet in the 2020 class— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) May 6, 2019
The previous two-year high in the last decade was 5
Mike Elston was named a Top 25 recruiter last year and he remains on fire in 2020
Another big catch for the Irish. DL Rylie Mills 6‘5“ 270 Lake Forest HS, IL 4*+ talent Plays DE in HS should wind up playing DT in college. pic.twitter.com/JxwTu0wJ7K— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 6, 2019
YESSSIIIRRRRR!!! #IrishBouNDXX ☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/Fkz3XV74PO— Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) May 6, 2019
Welcome big man! Absolute animal‼️#irishbouNDXX☘️☘️ https://t.co/zHUnVfatEW— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) May 6, 2019
#WeAreND pic.twitter.com/itLzAxESmH— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) May 6, 2019
----
