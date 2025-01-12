Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman dodges storylines focused on him

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, celebrates an Orange Bowl victory over Penn State with players (left to right) Howard Cross III, Riley Leonard, Christian Gray and Xavier Watts. (Photo by Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Marcus Freeman doesn’t want the National Championship game to be about him. The current Notre Dame football head coach and former Ohio State linebacker will receive plenty more questions about his connections to the two programs vying for the College Football Playoff title on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN). That doesn’t mean he’s going to entertain them. When Freeman was asked about a matchup between seventh-seeded Notre Dame (14-1) and eighth-seeded Ohio State (13-2) feeling like a full-circle moment, he first directed his answer as if the question had anything to do with Notre Dame suffering its first loss of the season in Week 2 against Northern Illinois before winning 13 consecutive games since then. "In terms of this season? Yeah, from where we started with the start of [Texas] A&M and the loss to Northern Illinois to now you're saying we're getting ready to play for the National Championship, yeah, it's full circle,” Freeman said. “This has nothing to do with the past and where I went to school. This is about this opportunity that lies right ahead of us." SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

Click here to sign up!

Related Content

No matter how much Freeman would rather his team be in the spotlight, the attention on the 39-year-old coach isn’t going anywhere. Not long after Freeman’s press conference Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the NFL’s Chicago Bears want to interview Freeman for their opening at head coach. Freeman was asked in November about his name being mentioned as a candidate for NFL jobs. “Listen, it takes us all to achieve the success that we aspire to have,” Freeman said Nov. 21. “And so that, to me your name is floating out there is a reflection of how this program is playing and performing every day and on Saturdays. “As for me, I try not to waste time thinking about an uncertain future. I tell our players all the time like your future is uncertain. So, I try not to waste time thinking about things that aren't in the moment. So, I haven't spent any time really thinking about what the future will provide. “Do I ever want to coach in the NFL? I have no clue. I don't even know what that entails really right now, because I've never done it.” Much has been made about Freeman becoming both the first Black and Asian head coach to led a team to a national championship game in college football. He’s repeatedly deferred the credit to others, including the men who hired him, former Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and former Notre Dame president John I. Jenkins. "I was given an opportunity by our former athletic director Jack Swarbrick and Father John Jenkins,” Freeman said. “They made the decision to give me an opportunity. What I continue to hope is that people get opportunities based off their actions and not the color of their skin. That doesn't point to just one group of people, but we want to make sure we continue to give the right people opportunities to lead our young people, and I believe in that. "If me being a Black and Asian head coach in the college football National Championship gives others that opportunity, that's awesome. I've always said this: I don't want this to be about me. I want this to be about others and about others getting an opportunity and our team.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD