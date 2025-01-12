Published Jan 12, 2025
Notre Dame football injury report: LT Anthonie Knapp out for title game
circle avatar
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@TJamesND

Notre Dame's starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp suffered a high ankle sprain in a 27-24 Orange Bowl victory over Penn State.

Knapp won't be available to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State on Jan. 20, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Sunday.

Notre Dame replaced Knapp in the second quarter with graduate senior Tosh Baker.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement
Click here to sign up!

Related Content  

Notre Dame Football Transfer Tracker for 2024-25 offseason

Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Stroman adds to deep Notre Dame safety corps

Notre Dame adds Louisville grad transfer DT Jared Dawson

Notre Dame goes back to the portal for a kicker, gets UNC's Noah Burnette

USC sophomore Elijah Hughes set to bolster Notre Dame's D-line depth

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here to sign up!