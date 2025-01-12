Notre Dame football injury report: LT Anthonie Knapp out for title game

Notre Dame's starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp suffered a high ankle sprain in a 27-24 Orange Bowl victory over Penn State.
Knapp won't be available to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State on Jan. 20, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Sunday.
Notre Dame replaced Knapp in the second quarter with graduate senior Tosh Baker.
This story will be updated.
