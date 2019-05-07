What's Next: Notre Dame Front Seven Recruiting
Notre Dame has eight position players committed in the 2020 class, and with the addition of Lake Forest (Ill.) High School standout defensive end Rylie Mills now in the class, half of those players are defensive linemen.
Mills is the highest ranked member of that four-man crew, checking in as the nation’s No. 155 overall player and the No. 10 strongside end in the country. He is joined in the class by fellow four-star end Jordan Botelho of Honolulu (Hawai’i) St. Louis, four-star defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina of Brighton (Colo.) Mullen, and German three-star end Alexander Ehrensberger.
Notre Dame is very, very close to not only finishing its 2020 defensive line class, the Irish are close to being full in the front seven.
A look at what’s next for Notre Dame with the top targets along the front seven:
End Braiden McGregor has been a top priority for some time, and defensive line coach Mike Elston has made a number of visits to Port Huron to check in on the talented defensive end. Watching his film makes it easy to see why Notre Dame is so high on McGregor, whose combination of size, athleticism, power, production and versatility makes him a Top 100 talent on my grading scale.
McGregor has the athleticism and range to play the Drop end position, and the power plus growth potential to play on the strongside. Some teams view him as a big time tight end target, which only adds to his value as a prospect. McGregor has truly elite upside as a football player.
