Notre Dame Moves Into Top 10 In National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame has moved into the Top 10 in the Rivals national recruiting rankings.
The Fighting Irish picked up a verbal commitment from four-star Lake Forest (IL) defensive end Rylie Mills on Monday and leapfrogged Georgia Tech, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State in the process.
Notre Dame now sits at No. 8 overall with a total score of 1,028. Penn State is just ahead of Notre Dame with a total score of 1,059.
Notre Dame currently holds nine verbal commitments — seven four-star prospects, one three-star prospect and one unranked prospect.
Mills gave the Irish a big boost as he is ranked as the No. 155 overall recruit in the country. Mills has a 5.8 rating, which equates to an All-American candidate with third round NFL potential.
“On the edge, Mills is an elite edge setter against the run, and his ability to disengage and get to the football is top notch,” wrote BGI’s Bryan Driskell. “He shows good backside pursuit and can easily hold up against and defeat tackle/tight end double teams.
“He is athletic enough to be a playmaker at end against the run, and Mills shows good power rushing traits on the edge.”
Only quarterback Drew Pyne, wide receiver Jordan Johnson and tight ends Kevin Bauman and Michael Mayer are ranked ahead of Mills.
Of Notre Dame’s nine commits, five are ranked inside the Rivals250.
Mills is the third defensive lineman to jump onboard for the Irish this cycle, joining Aidan Keanaaina and Alexander Ehrensberger.
