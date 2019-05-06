Notre Dame has moved into the Top 10 in the Rivals national recruiting rankings.

The Fighting Irish picked up a verbal commitment from four-star Lake Forest (IL) defensive end Rylie Mills on Monday and leapfrogged Georgia Tech, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State in the process.

Notre Dame now sits at No. 8 overall with a total score of 1,028. Penn State is just ahead of Notre Dame with a total score of 1,059.

Notre Dame currently holds nine verbal commitments — seven four-star prospects, one three-star prospect and one unranked prospect.