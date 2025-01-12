Watch Notre Dame's Irish Access video from Orange Bowl win over Penn State

Notre Dame's Fighting Irish Media chronicles Notre Dame football games throughout the season with its Irish Access series.
The five-minute and 51-second video recapping Notre Dame 27-24 win over Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal hosted by the Orange Bowl is certainly one Notre Dame fans will want to watch.
It includes a footage of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's halftime speech, the defensive focus in the second half, how the Irish offense bounced back, cornerback Christian Gray's interception, kicker Mitch Jeter's game-winning field goal, the postgame celebration and more.
Watch the video below.
Inside ND Sports will be covering Notre Dame's journey to the national championship game against Ohio State. New subscribers can sign up for a free subscription that runs until the spring (3/20/25) with promo code NDBEATPSU. Click the photo below to take advantage of this deal.
