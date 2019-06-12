Commit Recap: CB Clarence Lewis To Notre Dame
Just after his official visit to Notre Dame, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewis announced his commitment to the Irish.
Lewis, who ranks as the No. 21 prospect in the state of New Jersey, picked Notre Dame over the likes of Kentucky, Nebraska, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt.
Learn what Lewis's commitment to the Fighting Irish means for Notre Dame and its 2020 class in the stories from Blue & Gold Illustrated below.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Blessed! 🙏🏽 #IrishBouNDXX @CoachBrianKelly @Coach_TJoseph @ToddLyght @CoachMikeElston @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/muKDc8wEJD— prince_slvmm (@lewisclarence11) June 11, 2019
Welcome to the fam brother‼️That secondary on lock 🔒 ☘️☘️☘️ #irishbouNDXX https://t.co/0e1nQ19oP9— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) June 11, 2019
Working crazy hours for official visit weekends pays off when you see that tweet! #anothaone #GoIrish ☘️ #IrishBouNDXX— Reilly Fangman (@reillyfangman) June 11, 2019
Boom! Notre Dame has picked up its first DB commit in the 2020 class in New Jersey's Clarence Lewis #GoIrish— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) June 11, 2019
More to come: https://t.co/Ovg4JWrYOo https://t.co/qVscCjtE6M
Let’s keep this rolling.— Dave Peloquin (@dpeloqu1) June 11, 2019
👀🍀 #IrishBouNDXX pic.twitter.com/umZdz49UPZ
#NotreDame has picked up its first defensive back commitment in Clarence Lewis (@lewisclarence11) https://t.co/RGf1CHNpsY— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 11, 2019
#IrishBouNDXX ☘️🔥☘️— Aaryn Kearney (AK) (@aarynkearney) June 11, 2019
That NJ➡️ND Pipeline!! Let’s go bro!! ☘️ #IrishBouNDXX https://t.co/yveyjgOrqV— Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) June 11, 2019
#WeAreND pic.twitter.com/4k08dnwLfh— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) June 11, 2019
Get ready South Bend -- Clarence Lewis (@lewisclarence11) is coming to town! The 2020 @MaterDeiPrepNJ DB is a pure ballhawk + has given a verbal commitment to join the @NDFootball Fighting Irish.— Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) June 11, 2019
Come see what the 🍀 are getting 👉 https://t.co/Bkso581Uk5 pic.twitter.com/Ek4OTEqwDx
