Notre Dame has one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Notre Dame is once again closing in on a Top 5 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish sit at No. 6 in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after landing an important commitment from three-star Mater Dei (N.J.) cornerback Clarence Lewis. Notre Dame remains ahead of schools like Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and Michigan. Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Miami and Georgia are the only five schools ranked ahead of Notre Dame. Notre Dame currently holds 12 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, eight four-star prospects, two three-star prospects and one unranked prospect.

Lewis isn't the highest ranked recruit, but he did help boost the Irish's overall score to 1,506. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Lewis is ranked as the No. 21 overall recruit in the state of New Jersey. Lewis has a 5.6 recruit rating, which equates to a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.