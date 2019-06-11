Notre Dame Close To Moving Back Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame is once again closing in on a Top 5 recruiting class.
The Fighting Irish sit at No. 6 in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after landing an important commitment from three-star Mater Dei (N.J.) cornerback Clarence Lewis.
Notre Dame remains ahead of schools like Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and Michigan. Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Miami and Georgia are the only five schools ranked ahead of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame currently holds 12 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, eight four-star prospects, two three-star prospects and one unranked prospect.
Lewis isn't the highest ranked recruit, but he did help boost the Irish's overall score to 1,506. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Lewis is ranked as the No. 21 overall recruit in the state of New Jersey.
Lewis has a 5.6 recruit rating, which equates to a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.
"Lewis is a good tackler and he shows strength breaking tackles on offense," wrote BGI's Bryan Driskell. "Like with the rest of his game, he needs a lot of technique work, but good coaches want to land players that have the physical tools. At that point they can do the coaching. Lewis has the physical tools. Length, quick feet, strong agility, long speed, ball skills and a feel for the position.
"He is a player whose game isn’t even close to being maxed out, and that upside is why the staff made such a hard push for him after seeing his athleticism standout during the spring evaluation period."
Lewis is the first defensive back to jump onboard for the Irish this cycle.
Of Notre Dame’s 12 commits, eight are ranked inside the Rivals250.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.