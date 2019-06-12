Notre Dame Recruiting Continues To Thrive In New Jersey
The verbal commitment earlier this week from Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewiscomes from an area of the country that is fair to say has been a valued “base area” in Notre Dame’s football recruiting.
Proximity is what is usually associated with a base area, and the neighboring states of Illinois, Ohio and Michigan, plus Indiana, first come to mind. However, the northeast corridor, particularly Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington D.C. has long had roots to the school and is highly Notre Dame friendly.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news