The verbal commitment earlier this week from Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewiscomes from an area of the country that is fair to say has been a valued “base area” in Notre Dame’s football recruiting.

Proximity is what is usually associated with a base area, and the neighboring states of Illinois, Ohio and Michigan, plus Indiana, first come to mind. However, the northeast corridor, particularly Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington D.C. has long had roots to the school and is highly Notre Dame friendly.