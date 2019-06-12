Closing The Book On A Busy Recruiting Weekend For Notre Dame
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in South Bend as Notre Dame held its elite Irish Invasion camp and hosted some key official visitors.
Here are his five biggest takeaways from a busy weekend.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news