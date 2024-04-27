Commanders pick Notre Dame DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste in NFL Draft
Javontae Jean-Baptiste bet on Notre Dame's ability to maximize his NFL potential in one season.
The former graduate transfer from Ohio State cashed out Saturday when the Washington Commanders selected the defensive end in the seventh round of the NFL Draft with pick No. 222 overall.
Saturday became a big day for former Notre Dame players with three selected in the fifth round: cornerback Cam Hart, linebacker JD Bertrand and running back Audric Estimé. Jean-Baptiste's selection upped Notre Dame's total to seven in this year's draft. The first three selections were offensive tackles Joe Alt (first round) and Blake Fisher (second round) and linebacker Marist Liufau (third round).
The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Jean-Baptiste led Notre Dame in sacks (5.0), tackles for loss (10.5) and quarterback hurries (11) in his lone season with the Irish. His 49 tackles in 13 games were the fifth-most on the team.
In his five years at Ohio State, Jean-Baptiste failed to break through as a regular starter and filled a niche role as a rotational pass rusher. He left the Buckeyes with 53 tackles, 8.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss in 45 career games. Jean-Baptiste became a more well-rounded defender under defensive line coach Al Washington at Notre Dame.
“I feel like I didn’t have to come back to prove anything to anybody, but I just wanted to showcase who I was, truly,” Jean-Baptiste said in December. “What they thought before, that’s on them. What they think after I came here, that’s on them. I just feel like I came back to college to give it my all. I feel like I’ve pretty much done that.”
Notre Dame has produced NFL Draft picks at defensive end at a high rate in recent years. Jean-Baptiste became the sixth selection in the last five drafts. He followed Isaiah Foskey (2023), Daelin Hayes (2021), Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2021), Julian Okwara (2020) and Khalid Kareem (2020).
Rivals projected Jean-Baptiste as an eventual draft pick with a four-star rating in the 2018 class. He was ranked as the No. 30 outside linebacker in the country coming out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic.
