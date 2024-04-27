The former graduate transfer from Ohio State cashed out Saturday when the Washington Commanders selected the defensive end in the seventh round of the NFL Draft with pick No. 222 overall.

► Elston, O'Leary urged Harbaugh to go after Notre Dame's Joe Alt in draft

► Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame’s NFL Draft performance will boost its recruiting even more

► Big boards and mock drafts: NFL projections for Notre Dame football players

► Chat Transcript: Making the most of Notre Dame's depth on defense

► Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 4/26

---------------------------------------------------------------

The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Jean-Baptiste led Notre Dame in sacks (5.0), tackles for loss (10.5) and quarterback hurries (11) in his lone season with the Irish. His 49 tackles in 13 games were the fifth-most on the team.

In his five years at Ohio State, Jean-Baptiste failed to break through as a regular starter and filled a niche role as a rotational pass rusher. He left the Buckeyes with 53 tackles, 8.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss in 45 career games. Jean-Baptiste became a more well-rounded defender under defensive line coach Al Washington at Notre Dame.

“I feel like I didn’t have to come back to prove anything to anybody, but I just wanted to showcase who I was, truly,” Jean-Baptiste said in December. “What they thought before, that’s on them. What they think after I came here, that’s on them. I just feel like I came back to college to give it my all. I feel like I’ve pretty much done that.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD