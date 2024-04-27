He returned to Notre Dame for a fifth season in 2023 with the expressed goal of improving his NFL Draft stock. On Saturday, he became a fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers. He was selected with pick No. 140 overall.

Hart became the first Notre Dame cornerback selected since the Carolina Panthers drafted Troy Pride Jr. in the fourth round in 2020. The Irish only had four cornerbacks picked in the previous 10 drafts: Pride, Julian Love in 2019, KeiVarae Russell in 2016, and Bennett Jackson in 2014.

Hart finished his Notre Dame career with arguably his best season. He totaled 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups and one recovered fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, Hart allowed only 15 catches for 137 yards and no touchdowns on 28 targets in 12 games.

Hart battled shoulder injuries throughout his career with the first coming during his freshman season in 2019. He had two more shoulder surgeries following the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He still played in 47 games throughout his time at Notre Dame, including 32 starts. Hart tallied 91 tackles, 17 pass breakups and two interceptions during that time.

