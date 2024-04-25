Mike Elston’s defensive line at Notre Dame back in 2021 had to go against the freshman version of offensive tackle Joe Alt every day in practice that season. And it made enough of an impression of the now-LA Chargers D-line coach to be in his head coach’s ear and that of general manager Joe Hortiz as well as they were preparing who to select with the No. 5 pick overall of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. “Also Chris O’Leary, who was just at Notre Dame coaching there,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said of his new safeties coach endorsing the Irish two-time All-American. “So, we had the kind of intel that is best to have, people that were right inside the building, who were there with him every single day. “His athleticism — I mean, the word ‘freaky’ was thrown out.”

And the Chargers went on to make the freaky 6-foot-9, 321-pound early entry the first player to be selected with a top 5 pick of the NFL Draft since quarterback Rick Mirer went to Seattle in 1993 with the No. 2 overall pick. “It's just an elite-level athlete for a man his size who can do a lot of things,” Hortiz said. “And he's just scratching the surface. He's 21 years old — just turned 21 in February. So, you're talking about a guy who's still growing and maturing, and just the upside with him is tremendous.” The draft started Thursday with a run of three quarterbacks — USC’s Caleb Williams to Chicago, LSU’s Jayden Daniels to Washington and North Carolina’s Drake Maye to New England before Arizona made Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. the first non-QB taken. Then came Alt and a run on offensive tackles. There were six selected in the first 20 picks and eight in the first round in total, as well as Duke’s Graham Barton, who played tackle in college but is projected as a center. “I said it from the beginning when we started talking about the draft, we're going to take the best player available for the Chargers,” Hortiz said when asked why he didn’t use the pick to fill a perceived need at wide receiver. “And that's what we did today, and that's what we're going to do at [pick] 37 and every other pick we have. So obviously, he helps our team and he helps us get better. And that's what we want to do. We want to get better with every pick, and that's what we feel like we did.” The Chargers have already talked to Alt about possibly moving to right tackle, since they have an established left tackle in 2021 first-round pick Rashawn Slater, out of Northwestern. “I don’t think it will be a huge adjustment for me,” Alt said via Zoom, while attending a draft party with family and friends and ND head coach Marcus Freeman instead of on-site in Detroit. “I’ve practiced during this Combine prep, being able to play the right side. So, I think that’s something I’d be able to do if the coaches would like.” The draft continues Friday at 7 p.m. EDT with rounds 2 and 3, and concludes Saturday with rounds 4-7 and a noon start. Notre Dame has 12 players hoping to move on to the next level, with eight projected to be selected during the seven rounds. The group includes two other juniors — right tackle Blake Fisher and Audric Estimé. The others projected to be drafted are cornerback Cam Hart, linebackers JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau, quarterback Sam Hartman and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste. Also looking to get to an NFL training camp are nickel Thomas Harper, safety DJ Brown, kicker Spencer Shrader and long snapper Michael Vinson.

