The NFL Draft is almost here. The 2024 version of the NFL's rookie selection process begins Thursday in Detroit at 8 p.m. EDT with the first round and continues Friday at 7 p.m. for rounds 2-3 and Saturday at 12 p.m. for rounds 4-7. Draft analysts are nearing the deadline for their final scouting reports and mock draft projections for this year's draft. Inside ND Sports combed through many of the major big boards and mock drafts to find out what those analysts think about Notre Dame's draft prospects.

LT Joe Alt

BIG BOARDS Pro Football Focus: No. 5 overall, No. 1 OT The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 5 overall, No. 1 OT Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice: No. 7 overall, No. 2 OT ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 8 overall, No. 1 OT NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 8 overall, No. 1 OT The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: No. 9 overall, No. 2 OT MOCK DRAFTS ESPN’s Jordan Reid: First round, No. 5 overall, Tennessee Titans Kelly: First round, No. 7 overall, Titans Brugler: First round, No. 7 overall, Titans PFF: First round, No. 7 overall, Titans NFL Media’s Chad Reuter: First round, No. 7 overall, Titans Tice and Charles McDonald: First round, No. 9 overall, Titans CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

RT Blake Fisher

BIG BOARDS Jeremiah: No. 54 overall, No. 9 OT Brugler: No. 73 overall, No. 11 OT PFF: No. 73 overall, No. 13 OT Kiper: No. 76 overall, No. 11 OT Tice: No. 83 overall, No. 12 OT MOCK DRAFTS Reid: Third round, No. 72 overall, New York Jets PFF: Third round, No. 74 overall, Cleveland Browns Brugler: Third round, No. 83 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers Reuter: Fourth round, No. 114 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

RB Audric Estimé

BIG BOARDS Tice: No. 53 overall, No. 2 RB Kelly: No. 73 overall, No. 6 RB Brugler: No. 98 overall, No. 7 RB PFF: No. 123 overall, No. 12 HB Kiper: No. 12 RB MOCK DRAFTS Reid: Fourth round, No. 107 overall, New York Giants Brugler: Fourth round, No. 125 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reuter: Fourth round, No. 132 overall, San Francisco 49ers PFF: Fourth round, No. 134 overall, New York Jets

CB Cam Hart

BIG BOARDS Kiper: No. 114 overall, No. 16 CB Brugler: No. 147 overall, No. 19 CB PFF: No. 156 overall, No. 21 CB MOCK DRAFTS Reuter: Second round, No. 42 overall, Houston Texans Reid: Third round, No. 82 overall, Indianapolis Colts Brugler: Fourth round, No. 106 overall, Tennessee Titans PFF: Fourth round, No. 113 overall, Baltimore Ravens

LB JD Bertrand

BIG BOARDS Jeremiah: No. 119 overall, No. 8 LB Kiper: No. 146 overall, No. 8 off-ball LB Brugler: No. 173 overall, No. 12 LB PFF: No. 175 overall, No. 10 LB MOCK DRAFTS PFF: Fifth round, No. 163 overall, Buffalo Bills Brugler: Sixth round, No. 206 overall, Cleveland Browns

LB Marist Liufau

BIG BOARDS PFF: No. 138 overall, No. 7 LB Brugler: No. 199 overall, No. 15 LB Kiper: No. 12 off-ball LB MOCK DRAFTS PFF: Fourth round, No. 107 overall, Carolina Panthers Brugler: Sixth round, No. 218 overall, Baltimore Ravens Reid: Seventh round, No. 242 overall, Tennessee Titans Reuter: Seventh round, No. 250 overall, Ravens

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

BIG BOARDS PFF: No. 164 overall, No. 18 Edge Brugler: No. 260 overall, No. 25 Edge Kiper: No. 12 OLB MOCK DRAFTS Reid: Fifth round, No. 174 overall, Dallas Cowboys Reuter: Sixth round, No. 191 overall, Indianapolis Colts Brugler: Seventh round, No. 244 overall, Cowboys

QB Sam Hartman

BIG BOARDS Brugler: No. 235 overall, No. 12 QB PFF: No. 254 overall, No. 14 QB Kiper: No. 16 QB MOCK DRAFTS Brugler: Seventh round, No. 224 overall, Cincinnati Bengals Reid: Seventh round, No. 224 overall, Bengals

DB Thomas Harper

BIG BOARD Kiper: No. 41 S

K Spencer Shrader

BIG BOARD Kiper: No. 5 K

LS Michael Vinson

BIG BOARD Kiper: No. 4 LS

