Big boards and mock drafts: NFL projections for Notre Dame football players

Former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman could be selected in this week's NFL Draft.
Former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman could be selected in this week's NFL Draft. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

The NFL Draft is almost here.

The 2024 version of the NFL’s rookie selection process begins Thursday in Detroit at 8 p.m. EDT with the first round and continues Friday at 7 p.m. for rounds 2-3 and Saturday at 12 p.m. for rounds 4-7.

Draft analysts are nearing the deadline for their final scouting reports and mock draft projections for this year’s draft. Inside ND Sports combed through many of the major big boards and mock drafts to find out what those analysts think about Notre Dame’s draft prospects.

In the four seven-round mock drafts examined by Inside ND Sports, a combination of eight former Notre Dame players are projected to be drafted: offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, running back Audric Estimé, cornerback Cam Hart, linebackers JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and quarterback Sam Hartman. Those are the same eight players who were invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

If NFL teams draft eight Notre Dame players, it will be the most since the Irish had nine selected in the 2021 draft, which was the high-water mark of head coach Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame tenure. ND’s program record for the seven-round draft came under Lou Holtz with 10 in 1994, the first year the draft shrank to seven rounds.

Only five players who finished their careers at Notre Dame have been drafted since Kelly’s prolific 2021 group: two in 2022 (safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams) and three in 2023 (tight end Michael Mayer, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson).

Here’s a closer look at how Notre Dame’s 2024 draft prospects are ranked ahead of Thursday night.

(Click here to see how these projections have changed since February.)

LT Joe Alt

BIG BOARDS

Pro Football Focus: No. 5 overall, No. 1 OT

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 5 overall, No. 1 OT

Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice: No. 7 overall, No. 2 OT

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 8 overall, No. 1 OT

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 8 overall, No. 1 OT

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: No. 9 overall, No. 2 OT

MOCK DRAFTS

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: First round, No. 5 overall, Tennessee Titans

Kelly: First round, No. 7 overall, Titans

Brugler: First round, No. 7 overall, Titans

PFF: First round, No. 7 overall, Titans

NFL Media’s Chad Reuter: First round, No. 7 overall, Titans

Tice and Charles McDonald: First round, No. 9 overall, Titans

RT Blake Fisher

BIG BOARDS

Jeremiah: No. 54 overall, No. 9 OT

Brugler: No. 73 overall, No. 11 OT

PFF: No. 73 overall, No. 13 OT

Kiper: No. 76 overall, No. 11 OT

Tice: No. 83 overall, No. 12 OT

MOCK DRAFTS

Reid: Third round, No. 72 overall, New York Jets

PFF: Third round, No. 74 overall, Cleveland Browns

Brugler: Third round, No. 83 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers

Reuter: Fourth round, No. 114 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

RB Audric Estimé

BIG BOARDS

Tice: No. 53 overall, No. 2 RB

Kelly: No. 73 overall, No. 6 RB

Brugler: No. 98 overall, No. 7 RB

PFF: No. 123 overall, No. 12 HB

Kiper: No. 12 RB

MOCK DRAFTS

Reid: Fourth round, No. 107 overall, New York Giants

Brugler: Fourth round, No. 125 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reuter: Fourth round, No. 132 overall, San Francisco 49ers

PFF: Fourth round, No. 134 overall, New York Jets

CB Cam Hart

BIG BOARDS

Kiper: No. 114 overall, No. 16 CB

Brugler: No. 147 overall, No. 19 CB

PFF: No. 156 overall, No. 21 CB

MOCK DRAFTS

Reuter: Second round, No. 42 overall, Houston Texans

Reid: Third round, No. 82 overall, Indianapolis Colts

Brugler: Fourth round, No. 106 overall, Tennessee Titans

PFF: Fourth round, No. 113 overall, Baltimore Ravens

LB JD Bertrand

BIG BOARDS

Jeremiah: No. 119 overall, No. 8 LB

Kiper: No. 146 overall, No. 8 off-ball LB

Brugler: No. 173 overall, No. 12 LB

PFF: No. 175 overall, No. 10 LB

MOCK DRAFTS

PFF: Fifth round, No. 163 overall, Buffalo Bills

Brugler: Sixth round, No. 206 overall, Cleveland Browns

LB Marist Liufau

BIG BOARDS

PFF: No. 138 overall, No. 7 LB

Brugler: No. 199 overall, No. 15 LB

Kiper: No. 12 off-ball LB

MOCK DRAFTS

PFF: Fourth round, No. 107 overall, Carolina Panthers

Brugler: Sixth round, No. 218 overall, Baltimore Ravens

Reid: Seventh round, No. 242 overall, Tennessee Titans

Reuter: Seventh round, No. 250 overall, Ravens

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

BIG BOARDS

PFF: No. 164 overall, No. 18 Edge

Brugler: No. 260 overall, No. 25 Edge

Kiper: No. 12 OLB

MOCK DRAFTS

Reid: Fifth round, No. 174 overall, Dallas Cowboys

Reuter: Sixth round, No. 191 overall, Indianapolis Colts

Brugler: Seventh round, No. 244 overall, Cowboys

QB Sam Hartman

BIG BOARDS

Brugler: No. 235 overall, No. 12 QB

PFF: No. 254 overall, No. 14 QB

Kiper: No. 16 QB

MOCK DRAFTS

Brugler: Seventh round, No. 224 overall, Cincinnati Bengals

Reid: Seventh round, No. 224 overall, Bengals

DB Thomas Harper

BIG BOARD

Kiper: No. 41 S

K Spencer Shrader

BIG BOARD

Kiper: No. 5 K

LS Michael Vinson

BIG BOARD

Kiper: No. 4 LS

*Sources cited

BIG BOARDS

Top 100 prospects by Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice’s (updated April 8)

Top 100 prospects by The Ringer's Danny Kelly (April 23)

Top 150 prospects and position rankings by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (April 23)

Top 150 prospects by NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah (April 22)

Top 300 prospects by The Athletics's Dane Brugler’s (April 22)

Top 316 prospects by Pro Football Focus (April 16)

MOCK DRAFTS

Danny Kelly’s first round for The Ringer (updated March 28)

Charles McDonald’s and Nate Tice’s first round for Yahoo Sports (April 23)

Dane Brugler’s seven rounds for The Athletic (April 17)

Chad Reuter’s seven rounds for NFL Media (April 19)

Pro Football Focus' seven rounds (April 22)

Jordan Reid’s seven rounds for ESPN (April 22)

