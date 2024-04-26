Blake Fisher left Notre Dame early to pursue his NFL dream. The two-year starter at right tackle learned Friday night that his NFL career will start in Houston. The Houston Texans selected Fisher in the second round of the NFL draft with the No. 59 overall pick. He became the second former Notre Dame player drafted this year following left tackle Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall pick in the first round. The Irish are the first program to have two offensive linemen drafted this year. Fisher and Alt became the first pair of Notre Dame offensive lineman selected in the same NFL Draft since the Irish had three selections in the 2021 draft: Aaron Banks and Liam Eichenberg in the second round and Robert Hainsey in the third round. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!

Advertisement

Related Content

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTgwNjI2MDkzNyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK