Dallas Cowboys pick Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau in NFL Draft's third round
Marist Liufau started in each of the last 25 football games he played in at Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Liufau can begin working on breaking his way into the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys now. The Cowboys selected Liufau in the third round Friday with the No. 87 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Liufau joined offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher as the third former Notre Dame player selected in this year's draft. The Los Angeles Chargers picked Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round Thursday night. The Houston Texans drafted Fisher in the second round.
After suffering a season-ending foot/ankle injury during preseason camp in 2021, Liufau became a full-time starter as a senior in 2022. He racked up 51 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one pass breakup and a half sack in 13 games. He followed that up in 2023 with 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
The previous three Notre Dame linebackers drafted found early success in the NFL: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2021) with the Cleveland Browns, Drue Tranquill (2019) with the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs and Jaylon Smith (2016) with the Cowboys. All three were selected in the first four rounds.
Notre Dame could have two linebackers drafted this year with JD Bertrand hoping to join Liufau. The two came to Notre Dame together in the 2019 recruiting class.
Notre Dame signed Liufau as a three-star recruit out of Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou, the same school that sent linebacker Manti Te'o to the Irish. Rivals ranked Liufau as the No. 36 outside linebacker and No. 6 prospect in Hawaii in the 2019 class.
Liufau will join 10-year veteran Zack Martin on the Cowboys roster. Martin, an offensive guard, has earned first-team All-Pro honors seven times and Pro Bowl honors nine times since being picked by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2014 draft.
Former Notre Dame soccer player Brandon Aubrey (2013-16) will be entering his second season with Cowboys after earning first-team All-Pro honors for making 36 of his 38 field goal attempts as a rookie.
