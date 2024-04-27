Atlanta Falcons pick Notre Dame LB JD Bertrand in NFL Draft's fifth round
JD Bertrand led Notre Dame football in tackles each of the last three seasons.
Now he'll be asked to chase down NFL ball carriers for the Atlanta Falcons. The organization selected Bertrand on Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 143 overall pick.
Bertrand joined offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, linebacker Marist Liufau and cornerback Cam Hart as the fifth former Notre Dame player selected in this year's draft. The Los Angeles Chargers picked Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round Thursday night and Hart in the fifth round on Saturday.
The Houston Texans drafted Fisher in the second round, and Liufau went in the third round to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.
---------------------------------------------------------------
The 6-1, 235-pound Bertrand navigated the pre-draft process while recovering from a torn plantar fascia in his right foot. The injury occurred during practices for the Senior Bowl, but he played through the pain to record three tackles and one for a loss in the game itself on Feb. 3 in Mobile, Ala.
But Bertrand was forced to miss workout opportunities at the NFL Scouting Combine and Notre Dame's Pro Day. Bertrand said last month that he was hoping to be fully cleared for full workouts by mid-April.
With Bertrand and Liufau off the board, Notre Dame has two linebackers selected in the same draft for the first time since 2002 when the Tennessee Titans picked Rocky Boiman in the second round and the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Tyreo Harrison in the sixth round.
Prior to this year, the last three Notre Dame linebackers drafted found early success in the NFL: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2021) with the Cleveland Browns, Drue Tranquill (2019) with the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs and Jaylon Smith (2016) with the Dallas Cowboys. All three were selected in the first four rounds.
Bertrand, a product of Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity, signed with Notre Dame in the 2019 class after a previous commitment to Georgia. Rivals rated Bertrand as a three-star recruit and ranked him as the No. 27 inside linebacker in the class.
Bertrand played primarily on special teams in his first two years with Notre Dame. When he became a starter as a junior in 2021, Bertrand made his impact felt immediately. He tallied a career-high 101 tackles in 13 starts.
The two-time captain continued to lead the defense in tackles with 82 in 2022 and 76 in 2023. He totaled 23 tackles for loss, including six sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his last three seasons with the Irish.
---------------------------------------------------------------
