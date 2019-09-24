Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 25, 2019
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Football — Blue and Gold
Rivals100 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. On Notre Dame Offer, Potential Visit ($) - BlueandGold.com
Irish in the NFL: Fickelness of Professional Football - BlueandGold.com
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Motivation Also Needs Talent and Track Record ($) - BlueandGold.com
Elite 2021 OL Landon Tengwell: "I Love Coach Quinn. He's My Guy" ($) - BlueandGold.com
Snap Counts: Georgia vs. Notre Dame ($)- BlueandGold.com
Lucky Charms: Potential New 2020 Target; Notes On 2021 Five Star RB - BlueandGold.com
BGI VIDEO: Offensive Player Press Conferences - BlueandGold.com
BGI VIDEO: Defensive Player Press Conferences - BlueandGold.com
Football — National
Bowl Projections: How Did Loss to Georgia Change Notre Dame's Outlook? - SI.com
Notre Dame - Georgia: Grading the Irish - USA Today
Notre Dame Football: Grading the Irish Defense vs. Georgia - UHND
Irish Athletics
Men's Golf: Irish Finish Third at Inverness Intercollegiate - und.com
Men's Soccer: Pellegrino's Late Winner Pushes Irish Past Michigan State - und.com
Top Tweets
☘️ 108-Yards— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 24, 2019
☘️ First Career Touchdown
☘️ 9 Receptions@ColeKmet has been named the @JohnMackeyAward TE of the week! #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatCavaliers pic.twitter.com/QAuABIUSmk
💪 #IrishInTheNFL Week 3#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GifYjIFFPG— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 24, 2019
A lot of young guys don’t know what it means to practice hard at this level. Everyday is gameday. If you prepare a certain way, you’ll play that way. #RealGrind #GoIrish #Receivers pic.twitter.com/WiGvh987BC— Del alexander (@dalex3333) September 25, 2019
