Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 25, 2019

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Football — Blue and Gold

Rivals100 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. On Notre Dame Offer, Potential Visit ($) - BlueandGold.com

Irish in the NFL: Fickelness of Professional Football - BlueandGold.com

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Motivation Also Needs Talent and Track Record ($) - BlueandGold.com

Elite 2021 OL Landon Tengwell: "I Love Coach Quinn. He's My Guy" ($) - BlueandGold.com

Snap Counts: Georgia vs. Notre Dame ($)- BlueandGold.com

Lucky Charms: Potential New 2020 Target; Notes On 2021 Five Star RB - BlueandGold.com

BGI VIDEO: Offensive Player Press Conferences - BlueandGold.com

BGI VIDEO: Defensive Player Press Conferences - BlueandGold.com

Football — National  

Bowl Projections: How Did Loss to Georgia Change Notre Dame's Outlook? - SI.com

Notre Dame - Georgia: Grading the Irish - USA Today

Notre Dame Football: Grading the Irish Defense vs. Georgia - UHND

Irish Athletics

Men's Golf: Irish Finish Third at Inverness Intercollegiate - und.com

Men's Soccer: Pellegrino's Late Winner Pushes Irish Past Michigan State - und.com


{{ article.author_name }}