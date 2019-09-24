On Sept. 17, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall announced his top three schools list. It didn't come as any surprise either, as they have been most involved in his recruitment for the past several months.

"It's Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State," Tengwall said. "They're all great programs. Those are definitely my top schools. I have great relationships with those coaches. I'm looking forward getting experience, talking to coaches, learning new techniques and implementing them into my game."

