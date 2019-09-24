News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2021 OL Landon Tengwall: "I Love Coach Quinn. He's My Guy."

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

On Sept. 17, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall announced his top three schools list. It didn't come as any surprise either, as they have been most involved in his recruitment for the past several months.

"It's Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State," Tengwall said. "They're all great programs. Those are definitely my top schools. I have great relationships with those coaches. I'm looking forward getting experience, talking to coaches, learning new techniques and implementing them into my game."

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Landon Tengwall gives the latest on Notre Dame and when he may get back to South Bend.
Landon Tengwall gives the latest on Notre Dame and when he may get back to South Bend.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}