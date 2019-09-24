BGI VIDEO: Offensive Player Press Conferences
Tight end Cole Kmet and right guard Tommy Kraemer spoke to the media on Tuesday and talked about the Georgia game, preparing for Virginia and more.
Tight End Cole Kmet
Right Guard Tommy Kraemer
