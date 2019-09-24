News More News
football

BGI VIDEO: Offensive Player Press Conferences

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Tight end Cole Kmet and right guard Tommy Kraemer spoke to the media on Tuesday and talked about the Georgia game, preparing for Virginia and more.

Tight End Cole Kmet

Right Guard Tommy Kraemer

