{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 09:18:32 -0500') }} football

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Motivation Also Needs Talent & Track Record

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

“Motivation is simple. You eliminate those who aren’t motivated.”

Lou Holtz


Throughout the week of preparation for the game at No. 3 Georgia last week, one of the most prevalent themes was No. 7-ranked Notre Dame entering the game as a two-touchdown underdog.

Based on their history in the 21st century, the Fighting Irish have been denigrated as a paper tiger with a tendency to fold on grand stages. Among the many data recited was an 0-10 ledger since October 2005 — and 1-17 since 2000 — versus top-five opposition, and a 0-6 mark since 2000 in major bowl/playoff settings, with an average margin of defeat of 24 points.

Motivation for the Notre Dame team can vary from week to week, but the goal is to remain relatively consistent in the approach to competition.
