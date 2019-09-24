Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Motivation Also Needs Talent & Track Record
“Motivation is simple. You eliminate those who aren’t motivated.”
— Lou Holtz
Throughout the week of preparation for the game at No. 3 Georgia last week, one of the most prevalent themes was No. 7-ranked Notre Dame entering the game as a two-touchdown underdog.
Based on their history in the 21st century, the Fighting Irish have been denigrated as a paper tiger with a tendency to fold on grand stages. Among the many data recited was an 0-10 ledger since October 2005 — and 1-17 since 2000 — versus top-five opposition, and a 0-6 mark since 2000 in major bowl/playoff settings, with an average margin of defeat of 24 points.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news