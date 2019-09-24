“Motivation is simple. You eliminate those who aren’t motivated.”

— Lou Holtz





Throughout the week of preparation for the game at No. 3 Georgia last week, one of the most prevalent themes was No. 7-ranked Notre Dame entering the game as a two-touchdown underdog.

Based on their history in the 21st century, the Fighting Irish have been denigrated as a paper tiger with a tendency to fold on grand stages. Among the many data recited was an 0-10 ledger since October 2005 — and 1-17 since 2000 — versus top-five opposition, and a 0-6 mark since 2000 in major bowl/playoff settings, with an average margin of defeat of 24 points.