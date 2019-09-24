News More News
Snap Counts: Georgia vs. Notre Dame

BlueAndGold.com
Staff

Snap counts for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in its 23-17 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday.

Snap counts for Notre Dame in a 23-17 loss vs. Georgia.
Snap counts for Notre Dame in a 23-17 loss vs. Georgia. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

OFFENSE

• Even though Notre Dame "officially" ran 61 plays — 47 passes and a record-tying career low 14 runs under head coach Brian Kelly — Pro Football Focus officially counted 64 snaps when including penalties such as holding or personal foul.

• Senior running back Tony Jones' Jr. had a career high 58 snaps, which eclipsed his 49 total in the 22-17 victory versus Vanderbilt last year in which he rushed for 118 yards (also a career high) and added 56 yards receiving.

This time his nine carries netted 21 yards and his four catches totaled 24 yards.

