On Sept. 16, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended an offer to a prospect whose name should be familiar to those in the state of Indiana -- and really to all NFL fans in general.



Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander offered Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's class of 2021 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is the son of former Indianapolis Colts and NFL Hall of Fame standout Marvin Harrison.

Notre Dame joined over 20 schools on his offer sheet, including Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and others.

