BGI VIDEO: Defensive Player Press Conferences
Safety Jalen Elliott and nose guard Kurt Hinish spoke to the media on Tuesday and talked about the Georgia game, preparing for Virginia and more.
Safety Jalen Elliott
Nose Guard Kurt Hinish
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.