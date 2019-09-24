Josh Adams started five games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and emerged as the team’s main running back option once Jay Ajayi tore his ACL in early October. In his small playing window, he led the team in yards per carry and total rushing yards with 511. Overall, Adams' numbers weren’t spectacular — his 4.3 rushing YPC ranked 29th amongst all NFL running backs in 2018 — but as a rookie, he proved that he was serviceable in the backfield and looked like he’d have a productive career in the league.



Josh Adams, who played in 14 games last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. E(ric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

But right after the Eagles playoff-exiting, second-round loss to the New Orleans Saints, Adams had surgery on a torn labrum that sidelined him for six months. This caused him to miss the Eagles offseason conditioning program that started in April. During preseason in 2019, Adams was cut by the Eagles and then picked up by the New York Jets for their practice squad.



Adams' young career illustrates why, perhaps more than any other American professional sport, the NFL is a fickle line of work. Outside of star players who earn large guaranteed contracts, the livelihood of each player is on the line during every game and practice. One injury or one offseason surgery can put them behind the eight ball and ultimately lead them to practice squad duty or another occupation altogether. Bennett Jackson, whom Irish in the NFL covered recently, was cut last Monday by the Jets shortly after the team sent out a Tweet wishing him happy birthday. The Tweet was subsequently taken down, and Jackon is now on the team’s practice squad.

Jets wish Bennett Jackson happy birthday then release him, delete tweet https://t.co/mwyI820cpn pic.twitter.com/IRCE9fiKvB — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2019

Another Jets player, Matthias Farley, started for the Colts in 2017 and he was still released by the team during this preseason. The ease and willingness of NFL teams to waive players can create a rollercoaster of sorts for them. After a productive preseason, former Irish wide receiver TJ Jones was released by the New York Giants before week one, picked up the following week and ended up with three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for 60 yards in the team’s 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Far From New

Mike Golic, the former Notre Dame defensive lineman and current ESPN Radio host, spent nine years in the NFL and played for the Houston Oilers, Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. While nine years may be a long career by NFL standards, it still ended unexpectedly. Per a recent article from Business Insider, Golic suffered a partially torn ligament early in the 1993 season while he was with the Dolphins. Knowing how much an injury would impact his career, he fought through the pain the entire season and waited until the offseason to have surgery. Knowing he needed to get back to playing as soon as possible, Golic decided he wanted to try to practice just three months later in April, the same month that the team drafted two defensive tackles. “I was still recovering from the knee surgery and training and such,” Golic said on his radio show in 2016. “I wanted to give mini-camp a good test for my knee. It wasn't 100% [healthy] by any chance. So, I was in talking to the team trainer about my knee. I said 'Listen, it is not really 100%, but I want to go out here and I want to try to see what it can do during mini-camp.' “He said, 'Well, if you are going to go out there, you need to sign this piece of paper that says your knee is fine and you are going to go practice.' I did because I wanted to go out there and practice.” The remaining $650,000 of his contract wasn’t guaranteed, but the Dolphins also couldn’t cut Golic if he were injured. By signing that piece of player so he could try to be a productive member of the team, the Dolphins had what they needed to release him even if he weren't technically healthy. "So I sign the piece of paper, open the door, and there was somebody standing right there," Golic said on his show, pointing in front of him. "I couldn't even leave the room, and he said 'the general manager wants to see you.' And I am like 'You've got to be kidding me.'" Professional football players put up with a lot: a demanding schedule, consistent pain and public scrutiny. Often the argument for why this is okay is that the players are well compensated. But in reality, many of them aren’t and they have poor job security. So while they’re being idolized for a big hit or scoring a touchdown, it’s also important to remember and appreciate that they're giving their all, even when an injury or an unproductive week could bring their time playing football to an end.



Week Three Recap

Here is how former Notre Dame players fared during week three of the NFL season:

• Miles Boykin (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Was targeted once with no catches in the 2-1 Ravens 33-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He played on 37 percent of the special team snaps… • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded one tackle in the 3-0 49ers 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Reeled in one catch for 18 yards in the 0-3 Bengals 21-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Saw action on 20 percent of special team snaps for the 0-3 Jets 30-14 loss to the New England Patriots… He has not played a defensive snap since being picked up by the Jets at the end of the preseason. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged five receptions on seven targets for 51 yards in the 2-1 Texans 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers… His longest catch of the day was for 30 yards.



Will Fuller splash play. pic.twitter.com/fJ8ySqb15F — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 22, 2019

• Bennett Jackson (2010-13), CB, Free Agent: After being cut last week by the New York Jets, he was played on the practice squad. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Played in 30 percent of the team’s special teams snaps in the 1-2 Pathers 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals… The Panthers punted twice, kicked one field goal and attempted five extra points. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, New York Giants: After catching a touchdown pass the week before, he was not targeted in the 1-2 Giants 32-31 win over the Buccaneers… He did have one fumble on special teams that the Giants recovered. • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Was inactive during the 1-2 Raiders’ 34-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason. • Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Was inactive this week in the 1-2 Giants 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after not playing a defensive snap in week two… He worked at both nickel and at free safety during the preseason.



Breaking: Julian love has been ruled out today's game against the buccaneers pic.twitter.com/F8SwRnUB6y — New York Giants News (@NewYorkGiantsN1) September 22, 2019

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: For the third game in a row, he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at Center in Texans win over the Chargers.

Average age of your 2019 Texans OL: 25



LT: Laremy Tunsil, 25 years old

LG: Max Scharping, 23 years old

C: Nick Martin, 26 years old

RG: Zach Fulton, 28 years old

RT: Tytus Howard, 23 years old



Right in line with Deshaun Watson, 24. — Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) September 23, 2019

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was slowed during the week due to a nagging back issue, but Martin still started and played every offensive snap for the Cowboys in their 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Played 97.5 percent of the offensive snaps for the 49ers in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Colts in their 27-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons… He also showed off his dance moves:



Left guard. Hype man. Backup dancer. pic.twitter.com/ymzHaeCDaG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 23, 2019

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Compiled five total tackles in the 2-0-1 Lions 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In the game, Pro Football Focus also graded him out as the Lions’ best player on the defensive side of the ball:



The leading players for the #Lions in Week 3 on each side of the ball:



WR Marvin Jones Jr.

90.0 OVR

90.6 REC (95.5 receiving grade on throws 10-19 yards downfield, 1st in NFL in Week 3)



EDGE Romeo Okwara

77.9 OVR

81.8 RD (4th in NFL by EDGE)

74.3 TACK

61.0 PR#OnePride — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) September 23, 2019

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Carried the ball four times for five yards in the 2-1 Seahawks 33-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints … He also had five receptions for 38 yards, with a long of 21 yards.



CJ Prosise with slick double move. pic.twitter.com/AeOhDFBpYm — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 23, 2019

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Made one tackle while playing in 16.7 percent of the defensive snaps and 59.3 special team snaps. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in the only pass thrown his way for an 11-yard reception in the Vikings dominating win against the Raiders.

In his presser today, Mike Zimmer praised Kyle Rudolph's blocking as being a big part of Dalvin Cook's success. This counter play is a great example. Rudy gets a push on 96 to get him out of the play, then seals 58 to create the hole. Elflein and Reiff do well too. #Vikings pic.twitter.com/IUKIxYZEk9 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 23, 2019

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched four tackles — a lot total for him — and one pass deflection. He is in the top 50 in total tackles with 19 on the season. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Led the game in tackles with 10, eight of them solo… He is currently tied for 9th in tackles on the season with 27. He’s also pretty good at hyping his teammates up:

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Was targeted once for zero receptions in the 0-3 Dolphins loss to the Cowboys. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Played in 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the Ravens 28-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Serving a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and has yet to play. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Despite playing 38.3 percent of the defensive snaps for the Chargers, he did not record a tackle.

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Did not register a defensive snap, but played in 66.7 percent of the special team snaps and recorded one solo tackle… Charger Fans are starting to hope he gets time on the defense.





I really hope we see more of Adderley and Drue Tranquill today. #BoltUp — Chargers/Padres Nation ⚡ (@LASDChargersFan) September 22, 2019

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Registered seven tackles and one sack for the 0-3 Steelers in their loss to the 49ers... He is tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks with 3.5 on the season and tied for second in the NFL in TFLs with six.

Stephon Tuitt was unblockable Sunday. Well on his way to having a career year. Makes quick work of McGlinchey on this sack. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/0gVnLQLckn — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 23, 2019