Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 18, 2019
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Football — Blue and Gold
Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend - BlueandGold.com
Irish in the NFL: 2015 Notre Dame Offensive Line Hits Financial Milestone - BlueandGold.com
Lou's Confessions: Another Moment Of Truth For Notre Dame ($) - BlueandGold.com
On Paper: Notre Dame vs. Georgia ($) - BlueandGold.com
Elite 2021 WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Has Notre Dame High On His List ($) - BlueandGold.com
Georgia Players Change Tune, Respect Irish - BlueandGold.com
Top 2021 OL Target Landon Tengwall Places Notre Dame In Top 3 - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Victories vs. The Top 5 On Their Home Field - BlueandGold.com
Lucky Charms: Latest Scoop On Rivals100 OL Landon Tengwall - BlueandGold.com
Football — National
Georgia, Notre Dame carry playoff frustration into showdown - ESPN
5 reasons why UGA beats Notre Dame - UGA Wire
Rodrigo Blankenship's life changed after facing Notre Dame - UGASports
Irish Athletics
Men's Soccer: #16 Irish And #4 Indiana Battle To 1-1 Standstill - und.com
Men's Golf: Irish Win Memorial Championship - und.com
Women's Tennis: Irish Head To Auburn and Michigan in First Fall Competition - und.com
Top Tweets
☘️+☘️+☘️@ndwbb became the FIRST school with THREE @WNBA All-Rookie selections.#IrishInTheWNBA #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/PmRuFvz18r— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 17, 2019
The first play in Ian Book's college football career came against Georgia in 2017. On Saturday, he and No. 7 Notre Dame are looking to get their biggest win in quite some time at the No. 3 Bulldogs. ... via CNHI's @AustinHoughTGN https://t.co/Ghq3dGRiqQ— THBsports (@thbsports) September 18, 2019
Former UGA Bulldog and now NFL Hall-of-Famer @champbailey on Saturday’s game vs Irish:— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 17, 2019
“I just want the fans from Notre Dame to come down and appreciate what real college football is all about” pic.twitter.com/Upbzq09tS4
