Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 18, 2019

Football — Blue and Gold

Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend - BlueandGold.com

Irish in the NFL: 2015 Notre Dame Offensive Line Hits Financial Milestone - BlueandGold.com

Lou's Confessions: Another Moment Of Truth For Notre Dame ($) - BlueandGold.com

On Paper: Notre Dame vs. Georgia ($) - BlueandGold.com

Elite 2021 WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Has Notre Dame High On His List ($) - BlueandGold.com

Georgia Players Change Tune, Respect Irish - BlueandGold.com

Top 2021 OL Target Landon Tengwall Places Notre Dame In Top 3 - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Victories vs. The Top 5 On Their Home Field - BlueandGold.com

Lucky Charms: Latest Scoop On Rivals100 OL Landon Tengwall - BlueandGold.com

Football — National  

Georgia, Notre Dame carry playoff frustration into showdown - ESPN

5 reasons why UGA beats Notre Dame - UGA Wire

Rodrigo Blankenship's life changed after facing Notre Dame - UGASports

Irish Athletics

Men's Soccer: #16 Irish And #4 Indiana Battle To 1-1 Standstill - und.com

Men's Golf: Irish Win Memorial Championship - und.com

Women's Tennis: Irish Head To Auburn and Michigan in First Fall Competition - und.com

Top Tweets

{{ article.author_name }}