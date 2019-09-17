As posted in yesterday's story, Notre Dame is 0-7 in night games on a top-5-ranked team's home turf. It will attempt to end that this Saturday night at No. 3-ranked Georgia. That’s not to say the Fighting Irish Irish haven't had their share of special victories against top-5 teams on the opponent’s home turf. They just all happened to come in the afternoon.

Quarterback Tony Rice's 65-yard touchdown run at USC helped propel a win at No. 2 USC for the 1988 national champs. (Notre Dame Media Relations)

Notre Dame has not defeated a top-five foe on the road since Sept. 10, 2005, a 17-10 conquest of No. 3 Michigan in head coach Charlie Weis’ second career contest. However, even that became a little overshadowed when the Wolverines finished that season only 7-5. Here is that list, based on highest ranking since the advent of the Associated Press poll in 1936: No. 1 Pitt (1982): 31-16 —Second-year head coach Gerry Faust’s 5-1-1 squad stunned the top-ranked Panthers, who had senior Dan Marino at quarterback. No. 2 Oklahoma (1957): 7-0 —This epic event saw Notre Dame snap the Sooners’ NCAA-record 47-game winning streak — one year after Oklahoma had handed to this day Notre Dame its worst defeat at home ever (40-0). No. 2 USC (1988): 27-10 —The lone No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup in the rivalry put Notre Dame one victory away from its most recent national title. Winning this outing in the dreaded Los Angeles Coliseum almost made the Fiesta Bowl victory against West Virginia anticlimactic.