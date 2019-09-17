Nine-figure NFL contracts are generally reserved for starting quarterbacks and a few top-tier pass rushers. But given the significance and financial value of starting signal-callers, it’s becoming even important to protect them, which has given way to some substantial contracts for offensive linemen. While none are currently on the same team, members of the 2015 Notre Dame offensive linemen have done very well for themselves in the pros. “That 2015 offensive line, they should have bought this building twice,” Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly said during his weekly radio show, referencing the new 111,400-square-foot Irish Indoor Athletics Facility.



Nick Martin of the Houston Texans, who is now the second-highest paid center in the NFL. (Photo courtesy of USA Today) (Nick Martin. (Photo Courtesy of USA Today))

The four members of that offensive line who chose an NFL career — Nick Martin; Ronnie Stanley, Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson — have already combined to accumulate more than $111 million in the total value of their current and past contracts and signing bonuses. The line crossed the $100 million mark (as first reported by Pete Sampson of the Atheltic) this past week when Martin, a center for the Houston Texans, signed a three-year, $33 million contract. Martin is now the second-highest paid center in the NFL behind Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills. The Baltimore Ravens picked up Stanley’s fifth-year option in the spring, which will pay him nearly $13 million in 2020. After that, it’s expected that the Ravens will either use a franchise tag on him or sign him to a long-term deal. Nelson, left guard on the Indianapolis Colts, is considered the best young offensive guard in the league and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Based on his rookie contract and signing bonuses, he's guaranteed $23,888,907 over the first four years in the NFL. His career trajectory is on a similar path to that of former Irish player, Zach Martin, who is in the first season of a six-year, $84 million contract. McGlinchey, right tackle on the San Francisco 49ers, looks like he will have a long NFL career. Based on his rookie contract and signing bonuses, he's guaranteed $18,341,721 over the first four years in the NFL. The fifth-starting member of the 2015 offensive line, Steve Elmer, decided to forgo his final year of eligibility after starting 30 games for the Irish and picked a career as a consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton in Washington D.C. While the 2015 offensive line is the highlight of that Notre Dame team, a large portion of the roster is doing well in the NFL. “Including the practice squad, the media knows this, 25 players from the 2015 team are on NFL rosters,” Kelly said. “That’s amazing. That’s like 23 percent of the roster.” Other notable NFL players from the 2015 Notre Dame roster include Romeo Okwara, who signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Detriot Lions; Will Fuller, who is still in the middle of a four-year, $10.1 million deal with the Texans; and Jaylon Smith, who recently signed a six-year, $68.4 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.



Irish Dominate WNBA All-Rookie Team

Unlike NBA rookies, who get an entire offseason to prepare for their professional debuts, WNBA draftees are thrust into training camp almost immediately. The 2019 WNBA draft occurred on April 15, eight days after the NCAA Women’s Championship Game. Training Camp began on May 5 and Preseason Games on May 9. Such little time for rest seems like it could put a damper on former Notre Dame players, who lost an 82-81 nailbiter to Baylor in the national championship game. Instead, three of the five All-Rookie slots went to former Irish players Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young and Brianna Turner.

Ogunbowale and Young received the maximum number of votes to make the team (11), while Turner received seven. In her first season with the Dallas Wings, Ogunbowale finished third in scoring in the WNBA with 19.1 points per game and had 20 points in 13 of her last 14 games of the season. She led all rookies in three-pointers made with 57 and was second among rookies in assister per game at 3.2 and steals per game at 1.06. Taken as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces, Young averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 assists (ninth in the WNBA and a rookie high) and 3.3 rebounds per game. For the Phoenix Mercury, Turner ranked third among rookies in rebounding with 4.1 rebounds per game and set a Mercury-rookie record by grabbing 14 boards in a single game.



Irish in the NFL

Here’s what former Notre Dame players did in week two of the NFL Season. *Name (Years At Notre Dame), NFL Season, Pos. Current Team Miles Boykin (2015-18), 1st, WR Baltimore Ravens Boykin was targeted three times on Sunday, grabbing one reception for 11 yards. While those aren’t monster numbers, he did spend a significant amount of time on the field in a 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.



#Ravens Week 2 WR snaps:



Marquise Brown - 65%

Willie Snead - 56%

Miles Boykin - 48%

Seth Roberts - 34%

Chris Moore - 9% — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) September 16, 2019

Sheldon Day (2012-15), 4th, DL San Francisco 49ers The 49ers routed the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-17. As a team, they produced nine tackles for a loss, and one of those came from Day off the bench. He a total of two tackles in the win. Tyler Eifert (2009-12), 7th, TE Cincinnati Bengals Eifert still doesn’t look like his old self after returning from a gruesome broken leg, but he did have three catches for nine yards and a touchdown against the 49ers. Matthias Farley (2011‑15), 4th, DB New York Jets While losing by 20 to the Browns, Farley did not register a stat. Will Fuller (2013-15), 4th, WR Houston Texans In a 13-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fuller snagged four catches for 40 yards. His longest reception of the day was for 28 yards. Bennett Jackson (2010-13), 6th, CB New York Jets Unfortunately, after making his first NFL 53-man roster with the Jets, Jackson was cut before the team’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The Jets fell 23-3.

We have signed QB Luke Falk to the active roster and waived S Bennett Jackson.



📰 https://t.co/JE3hYQV4Ka pic.twitter.com/qVFl37RVSD — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 16, 2019

J.J. Jansen (2004-07), 12th, LS Carolina Panthers While Jansen’s job as a long snapper typically goes unnoticed, he apparently drew a critical block in the back on a punt that negated a solid return by Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers lost 20-14.

Long snapper JJ Jansen draws a critical block in the back penalty right there — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) September 13, 2019

TJ Jones (2010‑13), 6th, WR New York Giants After being released by New York at the end of preseason, Jones was once again signed by the Giants. In his first game back he had three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones also had a 60-yard punt return.



DeShone Kizer (2014-16), 3rd, QB Oakland Raiders After getting signed by Oakland, Kizer did not play in a 28-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Julian Love (2015-18), 1st, CB New York Giants Love did not register a snap in the loss to the BIlls.



Snap counts out of 70 plays for the Giants ROOKIES on defense:



67 - DeAndre Baker (lowest graded player on the defense)



59 - Ryan Connelly



34 - Dexter Lawrence (highest graded defensive player)



24 - Oshane Ximines



3 - Tuzar Skipper

0 - Corey Ballentine and Julian Love — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) September 16, 2019

Nick Martin (2011-15), 4th, OL Houston Texans Martin started and played every offensive snap for the Texans in their 13-12 win over the Jaguars. Zack Martin (2009-13), 6th, OL Dallas Cowboys Martin started at left guard in the Cowboys 31-21 win over the Washington Redskins. He played 100 percent of the offensive snap counts and had some impressive blocks throughout the game.



Look at Zack Martin and La'el Collins cave in the Redskins DL for Ezekiel Elliott here. pic.twitter.com/QdFQXG12CE — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 17, 2019

Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), 2nd, OL San Francisco 49ers In a 41-17 win over the Bengals, McGlinchey played in 100 percent of the offensive snaps at right tackle.

Why did Shanahan indicate that the 49ers won’t move Mike McGlinchey from RT to LT? Reason No. 1: 49ers’ Sunday rushing production, per PFF:



Off left end: 7 carries, 43 yards (6.1 ypc)



Off right end: 12 carries, 115 yards (9.6. ypc)



Also strong (7.7 ypc) off right guard. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 16, 2019

Quenton Nelson (2014-17), 2nd, OL Indianapolis Colts In a 19-17 win over the Tennesse Titans, Nelson played 100 percent of the snaps at left guard. Romeo Okwara (2012-15), 4th, DE Detroit Lions Okwara had 2 tackles and 0.5 sacks in a 13-10 win against the San Diego Chargers. C.J. Prosise (2012-15), 4th, RB Seattle Seahawks Prosise is back and healthy with the Seahawks and contributed in his team's 28-26 win against the Pittsburg Steelers. He had 2 carries for 7 yards and 3 receptions for 13 yards. His longest play of the game went for 9 yards. Isaac Rochell (2013-16), 3rd, DT Los Angeles Chargers Rochell had one tackle in the Chargers 13-10 loss to the Lions. Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), 9th, TE Minnesota Vikings In a 21-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Rudolph had 3 catches for nine yards. His longest play of the day was for 5 yards. Harrison Smith (2007-11), 8th, S Minnesota Vikings Smith had six tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery in the 21-16 loss to the Vikings. Jaylon Smith (2013-15), 4th, LB Dallas Cowboys Smith led the Cowboys in tackles with 11 in a 31-21 win over the Redskins. On some of his tackles, he had to run a long way to make the play.



This is becoming routine, but watch the range #Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith shows on this play. pic.twitter.com/WKkYtqqh3b — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 17, 2019

Durham Smythe (2013-17), 2nd, TE Miami Dolphins In a 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots, Smythe had the Dophins longest reception of the day with a 24-yard catch. That was the only time he was targeted all game. Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), 4th, OT Baltimore Ravens Stanley is starting to look like a premiere NFL tackle. He played in 100 percent of the offensive snaps in a 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.



While Big Q is getting a lot of love ( deservedly so) his former teammate Ronnie Stanley has become one of the better LTs in the league . Plays with a little Nasty also pic.twitter.com/GOTEG8fziq — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) September 10, 2019

Golden Tate (2007-09), 10th, WR New York Giants Tate is still serving a four-game suspension for PEDs. Jerry Tillery (2015-18), 1st, DT Los Angeles Chargers Tillery had one solo tackle in the Chargers 13-10 loss to the Lions. Drue Tranquill (2014-18), 1st, LB Los Angeles Chargers Tranquill did not register any stats in the Chargers 13-10 loss to the Lions. Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), 6th, DE Pittsburgh Steelers Tuitt had a big game in a 28-26 loss to the Seahawks, registering 4 tackles and 2.5 sacks.



I'd say Stephon Tuitt is healthy... looking great so far. Involved in 3 separate sacks in the first quarter. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/HQqtytkLOu — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) September 15, 2019