Top 2021 OL Target Landon Tengwall Places Notre Dame In Top 3
One of Notre Dame's most important targets in the class of 2021 has the Fighting Irish as a top school in his recruitment.
On Tuesday night, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall announced a top three schools list of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State.
His top group doesn't come as a surprise, as Tengwall has been focused on those three schools for several months.
"Those three are definitely my top [schools]," Tengwall told Rivals on Friday after his game. "I have great relationships with those coaches. I've learned things from the coaches there and implement them into my game."
Tengwall's last trip to Notre Dame was in March, and the Irish made a huge impression on him during the two-day visit. He hasn't been back to South Bend since, but he is keeping in regular contact with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.
"We talk pretty consistently," Tengwall previously told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "He's one of the best coaches in the business. It's great to just talk some football with him."
BGI caught up with Good Counsel head coach Andy Stefanelli in the spring, and he had very strong convictions about what Tengwall offers on and off the field.
“Landon has it all really,” Stefanelli said. “Academically, he’s really, really good. What’s impressed me most besides how he is physically is how he’s a great, humble kid. He gets a lot of attention and he’s only a sophomore and you wouldn’t know it.
“He’s genuine. His parents have done a great job with him. He’s been a great fit in our school. One of our values is humility and he fits it. It’s refreshing to see because you don’t always see that with kids who get that much attention this early.”
Tengwall stands at 6-foot-6, 315-pounds and ranks as the No. 54 overall recruit nationally, the No. 4 prospect in Maryland, and the No. 8 offensive tackle in the land.
Notre Dame has five commitments in the 2021 class, including two offensive linemen in Avon (Ind.) tackle Blake Fisher and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy center Greg Crippen.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.