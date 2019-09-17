One of Notre Dame's most important targets in the class of 2021 has the Fighting Irish as a top school in his recruitment. On Tuesday night, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall announced a top three schools list of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State. His top group doesn't come as a surprise, as Tengwall has been focused on those three schools for several months.

Landon Tengwall is a priority recruit for Notre Dame, regardless of class (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"Those three are definitely my top [schools]," Tengwall told Rivals on Friday after his game. "I have great relationships with those coaches. I've learned things from the coaches there and implement them into my game."

Tengwall's last trip to Notre Dame was in March, and the Irish made a huge impression on him during the two-day visit. He hasn't been back to South Bend since, but he is keeping in regular contact with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. "We talk pretty consistently," Tengwall previously told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "He's one of the best coaches in the business. It's great to just talk some football with him." BGI caught up with Good Counsel head coach Andy Stefanelli in the spring, and he had very strong convictions about what Tengwall offers on and off the field.