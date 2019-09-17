News More News
Lucky Charms: Latest Scoop On Rivals100 OL Landon Tengwall

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2021 offensive tackle Landon Tengwall released his top schools list of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State on Tuesday night. Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has more intel on Tengwall in tonight's Lucky Charms.

