Lucky Charms: Latest Scoop On Rivals100 OL Landon Tengwall
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2021 offensive tackle Landon Tengwall released his top schools list of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State on Tuesday night. Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has more intel on Tengwall in tonight's Lucky Charms.
