Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2021 offensive tackle Landon Tengwall released his top schools list of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State on Tuesday night. Blue & Gold Illustrated 's Mike Singer has more intel on Tengwall in tonight's Lucky Charms.

