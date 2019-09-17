Elite 2021 WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Has Notre Dame High On His List
Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph class of 2021 wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. landed an offer from Notre Dame last week. The nation's No. 37 overall prospect and No. 7 wide receiver was fired up...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news