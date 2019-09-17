News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 09:15:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Lou's Confessions: Another Moment Of Truth For Notre Dame

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Are we there yet?

Like the 5-year-old incessantly making this inquiry every five minutes in the back seat of a car during a 200-mile journey, many a Notre Dame football follower has wistfully wondered this as well for the better part of the last 20-plus years.

“There” is returning to the upper echelon of the sport, where during a 75-year period from 1919 (9-0 and first NCAA recognized national title) through 1993 (11-1 and No. 2 finish despite defeating No. 1) Notre Dame had set the standard in the sport.

Several times during that span there were temporary pitfalls and setbacks, but each time the Fighting Irish returned “there.”

Throughout the 21st century in particular, there has been no there.

A win at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday would help raise Notre Dame one step from the top tier.
A win at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday would help raise Notre Dame one step from the top tier. (Angela Driskell)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}