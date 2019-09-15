Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 16, 2019
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Football — Blue and Gold
Rapid Review: Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14 - BlueandGold.com
Game Observations: Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14 - BlueandGold.com
WATCH: Notre Dame Highlights And Top Plays vs. New Mexico - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame By The Numbers Versus New Mexico - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Vs. New Mexico: On Paper Revisited ($) - BlueandGold.com
Rivals250 ATH Dylan Carnell Sets Notre Dame Visit ($) - BlueandGold.com
Players Of The Game: Notre Dame vs. New Mexico - BlueandGold.com
3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction: Georgia On Notre Dame's Mind ($) - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame A "Top Team" For 2021 TE Sam Hart Following Visit ($) - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Remains at No. 7 in AP and Coaches Polls - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Sunday Football Notebook: Top 3 Themes - BlueandGold.com
TRANSCRIPT: Brian Kelly Post-New Mexico Teleconference - BlueandGold.com
Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs. New Mexico ($) - BlueandGold.com
Football — National
Georgia Opens as a big favorite over Notre Dame - CBS Sports
The New Mexico Hangover sees the Notre Dame future from the sky - One Foot Down
5 thoughts as No. 7 Notre Dame readies for a massive game at No. 3 Georgia - Chicago Tribune
College Football Power Rankings Week 3 - ESPN
ESPN College GameDay announces it will be in Athens for Georgia football Notre Dame Game - Dawg Nation
Irish Athletics
Women's Soccer: Hawkeyes Outlast Irish 3-2 - und.com
Volleyball: Irish Top Ball State, 3-1 - und.com
Volleyball: Irish Upend Northern Kentucky, 3-1 - und.com
Men's Soccer: No. 10 Irish Drop First Match Of The Season To No. 13 Clemson - und.com
Top Tweets
The Irish signal-caller got his swagger back. https://t.co/QXAaQNwNtA— SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) September 15, 2019
"It felt like I just got, like, all the Infinity Stones."— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 16, 2019
Go on the bench and inside the locker room with the team during Saturday's 66-14 win over New Mexico. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/fzD7Dvi7QV
2-0 Babyyyyyy 😁☘️ pic.twitter.com/q2DdRig887— Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) September 16, 2019
----
