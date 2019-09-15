Notre Dame A "Top Team" For 2021 TE Sam Hart Following Visit
Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail class of 2021 tight end Sam Hart had a unique experience this weekend in South Bend.Notre Dame is a school that Hart is considering in his recruitment, but New Mexico,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news