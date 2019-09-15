News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 13:45:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame A "Top Team" For 2021 TE Sam Hart Following Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail class of 2021 tight end Sam Hart had a unique experience this weekend in South Bend.Notre Dame is a school that Hart is considering in his recruitment, but New Mexico,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}