There was actually no movement within the top 10 in the Coaches Poll, which means that Georgia and Michigan stayed at No. 3 and No. 10, respectively. However, Michigan did drop one spot in the AP poll to No. 11.

After Notre Dame dismantled New Mexico 66-14, the Irish remain at No. 7 in the AP and Amway Coaches polls.

Yesterday, the Bulldogs beat Arkansas State 55-0 and will host the Irish next weekend in Athens, Georgia. The Wolverines were idle on Saturday and will play the Wisconsin Badgers next weekend for a top-15 matchup. Michigan hosts Notre Dame on Oct. 26.

Virginia spent most of its game versus Florida State behind, but still found a way to win in the end, 31-24. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 25 in last weeks AP Poll and are now up to No. 21. This is Virginia’s first appearance in the Coaches Poll, currently sitting at No. 22. They play Old Dominion next week and have a good chance to go into their game against the Irish on Sept. 28 unbeaten.

After losing to BYU in overtime 30-27, USC drops out of both polls. The Irish host the Trojans on Oct. 12.

Navy is off to a solid start and easily handled East Carolina yesterday, 42-10. The Midshipmen are now receiving votes in the Coaches Poll.