Instant Analysis: Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14

Junior running back Avery Davis ripped off the first of several long touchdowns for Notre Dame during its 66-14 victory over New Mexico.
Junior running back Avery Davis ripped off the first of several long touchdowns for Notre Dame during its 66-14 victory over New Mexico. (Photo by Andy Visockis)
Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame rolled to a 66-14 victory over New Mexico in its home opener, jumping the Irish to 2-0 on the season. It was also Notre Dame's 14th straight regular season win and 12th straight home win.

It was a dominant victory, but it wasn't always pretty. To read my full instant analysis report on the game CLICK HERE.

