Instant Analysis: Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
Notre Dame rolled to a 66-14 victory over New Mexico in its home opener, jumping the Irish to 2-0 on the season. It was also Notre Dame's 14th straight regular season win and 12th straight home win.
It was a dominant victory, but it wasn't always pretty. To read my full instant analysis report on the game CLICK HERE.
