New Mexico Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Two breakaway touchdown runs at or near the end of each half were the highlights for the Lobos. With 29 seconds in the first half, Bryson Carroll adroitly navigated through the Fighting Irish defense for a 47-yard tally to cut the deficit to 35-7. Then on his first career carry with 6:26 left in the contest, Bobby Cole zoomed past the reserve unit for a 37-yard touchdown gallop.

New Mexico’s game plan centered on controlling the ball with a run-heavy emphasis, and its 44 other carries averaged only 2.9 yards, with eight resulting in lost yardage. We’re calling it even only because Notre Dame still should not have permitted the Lobos to eclipse 200 yards on the ground.

Advantage: Even