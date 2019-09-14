Game Stats Three quick, explosive touchdowns in the second quarter propelled No. 7-ranked Notre Dame to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 66-14 blowout victory against New Mexico Saturday afternoon in Notre Dame Stadium. In a total of 49 seconds that required only five plays, Notre Dame scored on 59- and 65-yard catch-and-runs by junior Avery Davis and senior Javon McKinley on forward laterals from senior quarterback Ian Book, and then Book found senior Chase Claypool on a post for a 37-yard tally that made it 35-0.

Freshman safety Kyle Hamilton reaches for the end zone to score the first touchdown for Notre Dame in its victory versus New Mexico. (Photo by Andrew Visockis)

Defensively, Notre Dame had first-half pass interceptions from freshman safety Kyle Hamilton — who returned it 34 yards for the game’s first score at the 10:09 mark of the first quarter — senior safety Jalen Elliott and fifth-year senior cornerback Shaun Crawford. The last two set up the scores from Davis and Claypool. Sophomores C’Bo Flemister at running back and Braden Lenzy at receiver tallied their first career touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

1. TOP 3 STORYLINES • The yards after catch played a huge role in Book’s 15 of 24 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns. It marked the ninth time ever a Notre Dame quarterback threw five touchdown passes in a game, led by Brady Quinn’s three (with a school record six versus BYU in 2005). Jimmy Clausen and DeShone Kizer achieved it twice apiece, and current Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Tom Rees once. • With starting running back Jafar Armstrong sidelined at least a month because of an abdominal tear and sophomore Jahmir Smith, who scored two touchdowns in the opener at Louisville, shelved with a sprained toe, Notre Dame relied more on the pass and jet sweeps, with runners working up a sprint to the ball laterally. Book led the ground game with 46 yards on nine carries.