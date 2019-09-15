3 Observations

A win at No. 3 Georgia would be Notre Dame’s most powerful since vanquishing No. 1 Florida State on Nov. 13, 1993.

I will delve into this more elaborately in my “Lou’s Confessions” column on Tuesday, but this would be the one victory in the last 26 years that would make the rest of the nation take the Fighting Irish seriously.

• Yes, defeating co-national champ and No. 5 Michigan (36-20) to open 1998 was sweet, but it was at home, and victory versus the Wolverines was not novel.

That was the same in 2005 at No. 3 Michigan (17-10). The Irish had toppled UM in 2002 and 2004 as well, so they were “used to it,” and so was the rest of the country.