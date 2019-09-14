Notre Dame By The Numbers Versus New Mexico
2 Teams in college football who have allowed 30 or fewer points over the last 16 games they’ve played: Notre Dame and Washington — provided the Huskies do so against Hawaii this evening. Mississippi State was a third through the past 15 games but lost by a 31-24 count to Kansas State today.
That is the longest such streak for the Irish since the 18 they had in the last six games of 2011 and first 12 in 2012.
5 Players who scored their first career touchdowns for the Fighting Irish during the romp over New Mexico. Freshman safety Kyle Hamilton on an interception return, junior running back Avery Davis, converted from cornerback during the bye week after lining up at running back last season, senior receiver Javon McKinley — who tallied twice — sophomore running back C’Bo Flemister, and sophomore receiver Braden Lenzy.
In the opener versus Louisville there were two: sophomore running back Jahmir Smith (twice) and sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble.
12 Consecutive wins at home by the Fighting Irish, extending the third-longest streak since the opening of Notre Dame Stadium in 1930. It trails only the 28 from 1942-50 and 19 from 1987-90. Notre Dame is seeking its fourth unbeaten season at home in the last eight years after achieving it in 2012, 2015 and 2018 — and the first in back-to-back years since 1987-89.
Consider that in the 22 seasons from 1990-2011 it had only one such season, in 1998 (6-0) under current New Mexico head coach Bob Davie, whose health setback on Aug. 31 prevented him from making this trip.
31-6 Record Notre Dame has against Mountain West Conference teams following the victory over New Mexico. Air Force (24-6) has been easily the most represented while handing the Fighting Irish all six losses from the league. The four other teams played from the MWC were Hawaii (3-0), Nevada (2-0) and San Diego State (1-0).
66 Points scored by Notre Dame, the most in a game since a 69-14 romp over Georgia Tech on Nov. 5, 1977 en route to the national title. The point total also was the most in a home opener since a 73-0 whitewash of Haskell to begin the 1932 season under second-year head coach Hunk Anderson. Only 8,369 were officially in attendance during the backdrop of The Great Depression.
72 All-purpose yards accumulated in the first quarter by sophomore slot Lawrence Keys III via three different means. He returned the opening kickoff 45 yards, caught two passes for 20 yards — one for 15 yards to pick up a first down on third-and-six — and a seven-yard gain off a sweep.
146 Different opponents Notre Dame has played since its initial football game in 1887, with New Mexico the most recent addition. The Fighting Irish are 120-22-3 all time against first-time foes. Bowling Green will be the 147th on Oct. 5.
The Lobos also were the 59th different school to play in Notre Dame Stadium, and the Irish record in those games is 47-11-1 (.805).
591 Carries by Notre Dame running backs since their last lost fumbles versus Boston College at Fenway Park on Nov. 21, 2015. That is the longest active streak among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. The Irish running backs totaled only 20 carries versus New Mexico, and managed 49 net yards.
2008 The last season in which a Notre Dame freshman scored on an interception return, which safety Kyle Hamilton achieved at the 10:09 mark of the first quarter against New Mexico on a 34-yard tally to open the scoring.
Doing the honor 11 years ago was Robert Blanton on a 47-yard return Sept. 27, 2008 to help tie the score at 7-7 prior to a 38-21 victory against Purdue.
