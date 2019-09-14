2 Teams in college football who have allowed 30 or fewer points over the last 16 games they’ve played: Notre Dame and Washington — provided the Huskies do so against Hawaii this evening. Mississippi State was a third through the past 15 games but lost by a 31-24 count to Kansas State today. That is the longest such streak for the Irish since the 18 they had in the last six games of 2011 and first 12 in 2012.

Lawrence Keys was active in the first quarter with 72 all-purpose yards through three different means. (Andrew Visockis)

5 Players who scored their first career touchdowns for the Fighting Irish during the romp over New Mexico. Freshman safety Kyle Hamilton on an interception return, junior running back Avery Davis, converted from cornerback during the bye week after lining up at running back last season, senior receiver Javon McKinley — who tallied twice — sophomore running back C’Bo Flemister, and sophomore receiver Braden Lenzy. In the opener versus Louisville there were two: sophomore running back Jahmir Smith (twice) and sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble.

12 Consecutive wins at home by the Fighting Irish, extending the third-longest streak since the opening of Notre Dame Stadium in 1930. It trails only the 28 from 1942-50 and 19 from 1987-90. Notre Dame is seeking its fourth unbeaten season at home in the last eight years after achieving it in 2012, 2015 and 2018 — and the first in back-to-back years since 1987-89. Consider that in the 22 seasons from 1990-2011 it had only one such season, in 1998 (6-0) under current New Mexico head coach Bob Davie, whose health setback on Aug. 31 prevented him from making this trip.