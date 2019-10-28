Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 27
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
Notre Dame Planning To Work On Physical Therapy
TRANSCRIPT: Brian Kelly Post-Michigan Teleconference
Notre Dame Drops to No. 16 In AP, Coaches Polls
Notre Dame 3-2-1: Observations, Questions & Prediction
Top Notre Dame Players Against Michigan
What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14, Michigan 45
Notre Dame-Michigan: On Paper Revisited
Tweets Of The Day
The Irish come in at No. 16 in this week’s AP Poll, the 7th longest active streak.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/UTbFAUiaoO— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 27, 2019
No doubt the play of the night in STL high school football Friday came from @DeSmetJesuitFB@jjohnsonj1 makes the initial catch and has the heads up ability to lateral it back to Derez Snider who scores. Watch it again in slow motion. @DeSmetJesuitHS @SteepDiesel pic.twitter.com/OZAplgX4R3— Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) October 26, 2019
It happens. Time to get back to work!!! ND FOR LIFE☘️☘️— 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) October 27, 2019
Home sweet home.@NDFootball is back at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET as it takes on Virginia Tech.#GoIrish☘ #BeatHokies pic.twitter.com/zsPWwwpv0P— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 28, 2019
Can anyone stop Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3)? Sure doesn't look like it here as the @CaseysSports TE drags a defender into the end zone!— Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) October 27, 2019
You know what to do! Vote him NOW for JSZ's Week 7 Top Play here 👉 https://t.co/ubFYsUe0JY pic.twitter.com/AJYYTFS12B
📰@NDFootball fans, get to know...@QBHitList Premium 2022 QB @ChaseHarrisonQB Centerville Hs(OH) he's on your radar! Offers: @UofLFootball @ToledoFB @PENNfb ▶️Profile: https://t.co/JWMwPo8rdj https://t.co/e7AkLauXIm— QBHitList.com (@QBHitList) October 27, 2019
STOP SCROLLING. You don't want to miss this!@NDMenSoccer's Patrick Coleman scored a goal that was ultimately the match-winning score in the 1-0 win at #2 Wake Forest.#GoIrish☘ pic.twitter.com/rI57zeRUA8— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 27, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
College football top 25 scores, overreactions, Week 9: Notre Dame isn't close to a top-10 team -- CBS Sports
18 people ejected from UM vs Notre Dame game -- MLive
Kirk Herbstreit Rips Notre Dame’s Performance At Michigan -- The Spun
W SOC: IRISH DROP ROAD MATCH TO NC STATE, 3-0 -- UND.com
M SOC: IRISH KNOCK OFF #2 WAKE FOREST ON THE ROAD, 1-0 -- UND.com
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.