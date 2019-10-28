News More News
Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 27

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Seen On Blue And Gold

Notre Dame Planning To Work On Physical Therapy

TRANSCRIPT: Brian Kelly Post-Michigan Teleconference

Notre Dame Drops to No. 16 In AP, Coaches Polls

Notre Dame 3-2-1: Observations, Questions & Prediction

Top Notre Dame Players Against Michigan

What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14, Michigan 45

Notre Dame-Michigan: On Paper Revisited

Notre Dame-Michigan: By The Numbers

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

College football top 25 scores, overreactions, Week 9: Notre Dame isn't close to a top-10 team -- CBS Sports

18 people ejected from UM vs Notre Dame game -- MLive

Kirk Herbstreit Rips Notre Dame’s Performance At Michigan -- The Spun

W SOC: IRISH DROP ROAD MATCH TO NC STATE, 3-0 -- UND.com

M SOC: IRISH KNOCK OFF #2 WAKE FOREST ON THE ROAD, 1-0 -- UND.com

----

