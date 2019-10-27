Michigan Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Michigan exploited two of the primary preseason concerns of the Irish — linebacker and interior tackles — especially with constant cutback runs in which the fits were regularly over-pursued by the linebackers and the reads of the Wolverine backs were well timed while the Michigan line achieved consistent push.

Hassan Haskins entered the game with 217 yards rushing but shredded the Irish for 149, while Zach Charbonnet added 74 with two scores. They averaged 6.4 yards per their 35 carries and both 220-pound backs frequently picked up many yards after initial contact.

Advantage: Michigan