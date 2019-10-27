3 Observations

So much good will built from a 27-5 mark the past two-and-a-half years quickly erode after another prime-time soiling of the bed on the road.

Notre Dame might have not received the memo that it had only one, not two, bye weeks this October.

Fresh off an Oct. 19 bye following a hard-fought 30-27 victory versus archrival USC, the No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish appeared to take off a second straight Saturday during the 45-14 pasting at No. 19 Michigan.