Notre Dame 3-2-1: Observations, Questions & Prediction
3 Observations
So much good will built from a 27-5 mark the past two-and-a-half years quickly erode after another prime-time soiling of the bed on the road.
Notre Dame might have not received the memo that it had only one, not two, bye weeks this October.
Fresh off an Oct. 19 bye following a hard-fought 30-27 victory versus archrival USC, the No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish appeared to take off a second straight Saturday during the 45-14 pasting at No. 19 Michigan.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news